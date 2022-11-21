Lebanese soccer fans showed their disdain for the Jewish State when faced with an Israeli reporter at the World Cup in Qatar.

The reporter, Channel 12's Ohad Hemo, is seen asking a group of Arab fans where they're from.

"You're from Lebanon?," he asks. When they reply in the affirmative, he tells them he's visiting from Israel.

"Israel?," they retort. "Israel doesn't exist. There's no such thing as Israel," to which he replies: "I'm from Israel."

"Palestine, Palestine," the two yell, visibly angered by the reporter's comments.

"You call it Palestine, I say Israel," points out the reporter.

"Israel doesn't exist," repeat the Lebanese fans.

"All the best," says the reporter as the two depart.