The Likud party announced this evening (Wednesday) that there has been significant progress in the coalition talks between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit.

In the coalition agreement with Otzma Yehudit, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has committed to regulating the 'young settlements' within the first 60 days of the new government's formation and to amend the 2005 Disengagement Law to allow Jews to study in the Homesh Yeshiva.

Netanyahu also pledged a legal amendment to prevent weapons thefts on IDF bases and protect IDF soldiers.

The Likud and Otzma Yehudit also agreed on protections against agricultural crime and terrorism and the speeding up of the planning and paving of bypass roads and the expansion of Route 60.

The parties also agreed on the establishment of a yeshiva at Eviyatar following the completion of the survey process at the site.