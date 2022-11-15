Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, The Associated Press reported.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive Monday night and that the test had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician on Tuesday morning.

He added he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

In addition to Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

Hun Sen said in his Facebook page he had “no idea” when he might have become infected with COVID-19.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. After completing his five-day course of Paxlovid with only mild symptoms, the President reemerged from quarantine only to test positive again in a rebound infection. First Lady Jill Biden also tested positive on August 15 while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Like her husband, she later tested positive for a rebound case of the virus.

The Cambodian leader becomes the latest in a host of world leader to have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.