The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, tests positive for the coronavirus.

Trudeau was in isolation after one of his children tested positive for the virus last week.

"I feel good and I will continue to work remotely this week," Trudeau wrote on social media. "Everyone please go get vaccinated and get the booster."

The Prime Minister has received two coronavirus vaccines and an additional booster shot prior to contracting the virus.

Omicron numbers are extremely high in Canada.

The prime minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was sick with the coronavirus in March 2020, reported The CBC.

The prime minister and his family were moved over the weekend as thousands of protesters and anti-vaxxers arrived at their residence on Parliament Hill to oppose the federal government's restrictions and vaccine mandates.