Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

"Today my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we're experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the Omicron variant," he tweeted. "We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers."

Erdogan sent the message after appearing via videolink at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul, having canceled his appearance in person.

The president showed no signs of illness in his televised appearance. Erdogan's wife, Emine, tweeted that they hoped to get through their illness together as soon as possible.

Several world leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, most notably US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for the virus in September of 2020.

In August, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19.

In November, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case and entered a 10-day isolation period.

Last month, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time in a year that he has contracted the virus.

Most recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the virus, several days after one of his children tested positive.