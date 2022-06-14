Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves,” Trudeau said in a tweet.

Trudeau was in Los Angeles last week to attend the Summit of the Americas, where he met with a number of top officials, including US President Joe Biden, noted CTV News.

Trudeau was scheduled to speak at a Liberal donor appreciation event in Ottawa on Monday night, and instead Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be addressing the crowd of fully-vaccinated party loyalists in his absence.

Monday marks the second time that Trudeau has tested positive for the virus. In January, the Prime Minister announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had been in isolation after one of his children tested positive for the virus.