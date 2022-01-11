Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he has experiencing light symptoms.

"Although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually," until recovering, Lopez Obrador said in a tweet quoted by Reuters.

This is the second time in a year that Lopez Obrador has tested positive for COVID-19. He first tested positive in January of 2021, saying at the time he is under medical treatment and that he is experiencing mild symptoms.

Several world leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, most notably US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for the virus in September of 2020.

In August, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19.

More recently, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case and entered a 10-day isolation period.