The congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots announced on Monday that former US President Donald Trump has failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee, Reuters reported.

The January 6 select committee announced on October 21 that it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents be submitted by November 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about November 14.

On November 4, it said it had agreed to give Trump an extension before producing the documents after hearing from one of his attorneys. At the time, the panel said it wanted the documents the next week and that the November 14 deadline remained in place.

"The truth is that Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, is hiding from the Select Committee’s investigation and refusing to do what more than a thousand other witnesses have done," Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Last week, Trump filed a lawsuit challenging the committee’s subpoena, saying he has "absolute immunity" and will not testify.