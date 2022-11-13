Former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit challenging a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, saying he has "absolute immunity" and will not testify next week, AFP reported.

Trump's lawyers described the subpoena as "invalid, unlawful and unenforceable" in the lawsuit filed on Friday, arguing the former President still enjoys executive privilege nearly 22 months after leaving office, and cannot be compelled by Congress to appear.

The January 6 committee has ordered Trump to appear for a deposition in person by Monday, which includes providing an extensive list of documents and communications connected to the assault on the Capitol.

The committee held a series of hearings earlier this year that its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, said "left no doubt - none - that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy" by inciting the assault.

In his lawsuit Trump argued that sitting and former US presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify or turn over documents after receiving a congressional subpoena but none "has ever been compelled to do so."

Trump argues the subpoena is broader than reasonably necessary, infringes on executive privilege and his personal rights, and the committee does not have authority.