The House Jan. 6 Committee sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump on Friday ordering his testimony and documents relating to the Capitol riot.

The subpoena called for Trump’s testimony at the November 14 meeting of the committee, NBC News reported.

“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the committee wrote in a letter sent to Trump alongside the subpoena.

The committee voted unanimously last week to compel Trump to testify after being presented with further evidence that the former president played a part in attempting to overturn the 2020 election and the riot that occurred on January 6.

Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called Trump the riot’s “central player” at the meeting. Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that the former president “must be accountable.”

"He is required to answer for his actions. He’s required to answer to those police officers who put their lives and bodies on the line to defend our democracy. He’s required to answer to those millions of Americans whose votes he wanted to throw out as part of his scheme to remain in power,” Thompson said.

Trump is expected to present legal challenges until the subpoena’s expiration at the end of the current Congressional term in January.

