Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the January 6 committee on Tuesday.

Pompeo, who was the director of the CIA during the first year of the Trump administration and then became secretary of state for the last three years, was interviewed remotely, a source told CNN. The hearing was conducted behind closed doors.

Members of the committee, including Vice Chair Liz Cheney, have spent weeks stating their intention to depose members of former President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Cheney described on June 9 at a hearing how Trump cabinet members spoke after the Jan. 6 riot about the potential of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as president. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was alleged to have been one of the officials bringing up the possibility.

Invoking the measure would have needed to approval of Vice President Mike Pence and a majority vote by Trump’s cabinet. Neither took place.

USA Today reported that Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke to Pence about the idea of using the 25th Amendment but Pence told her he was “not going to go in that direction.”