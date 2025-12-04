US authorities arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the investigation into the pipe bombs placed near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC) offices on the eve of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

A law enforcement official told AP that the arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the nearly five-year probe, which had long frustrated investigators and fueled speculation about the identity and motives of the suspect. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the man was taken into custody Thursday morning. No further details, including potential charges, were immediately released.

According to Reuters, a Justice Department official confirmed the development, stating, “We have him.” The suspect was arrested in Virginia and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington. Authorities had previously released surveillance footage showing an individual placing one of the bombs near a bench outside the DNC, while another device was left near the RNC headquarters, both on January 5, 2021.

The FBI had offered a $500,000 reward and reviewed thousands of videos and tips during the long-running investigation. In January, the bureau released additional footage and details in an effort to identify the suspect.

Both devices were rendered safe, and neither detonated. Their discovery came hours before supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of the 2020 election results. Approximately 140 officers were assaulted, and more than $2.8 million in damage was recorded. Trump later pardoned nearly all individuals charged over the riot when he returned to office.

Investigators had struggled for years to determine the suspect’s identity, even as the case drew heightened scrutiny and conspiracy theories. FBI leadership had recently renewed resources dedicated to the probe, seeking to “dramatically increase investigative resources” and expand public engagement for leads, according to earlier statements.