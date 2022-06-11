Former US President Donald Trump responded on Friday to a video of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, which was presented by the House January 6 committee and in which Ivanka says she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election.

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, according to CNN.

In the clip from her deposition aired Thursday night, during the committee’s first televised hearing, Ivanka Trump was asked about her reaction when Barr said there was no widespread election fraud.

"It affected my perspective," Ivanka Trump said. "I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying."

Ivanka Trump met virtually with the committee in April for nearly eight hours, after the committee had asked for her cooperation in their probe. CNN previously reported that she corroborated critical testimony from other witnesses who said the then-President was reluctant to try to call off the rioters despite being asked to do so.

