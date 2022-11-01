Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert revealed in an interview with Israeli Arab media outlets Panet and Hala TV, that he intends on voting for the Labor party.

Olmert attacked the Likud and the right-wing bloc's ideological platform, according to him the bloc is pushing for war and bloodshed.

"Bibi Netanyahu and the hooligans, the hoodlums, and the wildmen who go with him don't want peace," the former prime minister states. "They want war. They want confrontation. They want fire. They want blood. Therefore we have to do everything so that they won't lead the country."

Olmert emphasizes the importance of the Arab vote in the election. "If Israel will be a fanatical, right-wing, nationalist, and anti-Arab state there will be great harm to the Arab population in Israel. All of the reforms that we want to bring won't come if the government is led by Bibi Netanyahu with the group of bullies that accompany him, such as Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, and the rest. Therefore Arabs need to come vote and the Arab population must have strong representation.

Olmert also warns: "We've seen that Netanyahu and his ruffians can change the rules of the game and question the most basic principles of democratic life which we built in Israel over many years. I think in order for them not to get a majority we have to do everything so that the voices that oppose this fascist nationalism express themselves in the elections."

Regarding the Arab parties, Olmert says: "As far as I'm concerned, Mansour Abbas is the hero of this government... I want him in the Knesset, and I want Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi in the Knesset... I want both parties in the Knesset, as part of the government.

I have a personal relationship with Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi... Hadash and Ta'al must have a strong representation in the Knesset. The United Arab List must be in the Knesset."