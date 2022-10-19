Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is intensifying his attack on the Jewish Home party, which does not pass the electoral threshold in any poll conducted in recent weeks.

Netanyahu went on the "Spice" conversation on Twitter and said about Shaked: "If you want to burn votes, vote for her. It's not worth voting for any party that doesn't pass the electoral threshold.'' The Likud chairman also promised: "I will form a national government - not with Gantz or Lapid."

A new poll conducted by the Panels Politics Institute for MAKO news and the Knesset channel shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party with 32 seats.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party would be second with 24 seats. The Religious Zionism party would be third with 13 seats,

The National Unity party would receive 11 seats, Shas eight seats, and United Torah Judaism seven seats. Yisrael Beytenu would also receive seven seats, while Meretz and Labor would receive five seats each. The Arab parties Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would receive four seats each.

The poll finds the Netanyahu bloc at 60 seats, one less than the 61 needed to form a majority government.

The Jewish Home party continues to poll below the electoral threshold.