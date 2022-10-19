A bus that was making its way from the city of Emmanuel to Bnei Brak was hit by a firebomb thrown by terrorists near the Palestinian Arab village of Azzun in Samaria.

The windshield of the bus was shattered and its right side caught fire. One passenger suffered from shock but did not require medical attention.

Pinchas, a 24-year-old man who was on the bus, said in a conversation with Israel National News that the firebomb hit the right side of the vehicle. "I felt the heat of the fire, it was scary."

The driver, he recalled, noticed the terrorists and tried to swerve to the side. "The driver almost lost control, but thanks to his vigilance, he prevented a disaster as the firebomb could have hit the front of the bus and led to an accident."

He also said that "a boy sitting in the front seat that was filled with glass fell out of the seat because the driver almost lost control and this actually saved him from absorbing the broken glass in his face."

Pinchas said that all the passengers on the bus were haredi families from Bnei Brak. "Everyone screamed and was in hysterics, the driver and a number of other passengers calmed everyone down. We continued driving to a nearboy checkpoint, where the security forces who were waiting for us received a report about the incident."