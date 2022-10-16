Two men were killed in a traffic accident in Samaria Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Route 505 near the Tapuah Junction, outside of the Israeli town of Kfar Tapuah.

Two trucks, one driven by an Arab resident of the Palestinian Authority and the other driven by an Israeli man, collided, leaving both drivers trapped in their vehicles.

MDA paramedics and fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to aid the drivers.

Firefighters managed to extract the two drivers from their vehicles, but both drivers were immediately declared dead at the scene.

“This was a very serious traffic accident involving two trucks,” MDA paramedics Edi German and Aviel Mamila said.

“The trucks were on the shoulder of the road, spread far apart from each other, with very serious damage to the front section of both vehicles. Fire and rescue teams worked a while to extract the two drivers, who were both unconscious, with no vital signs. After medical examinations, they were both declared dead.”