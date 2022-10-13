The "Betsalmo" organization rewarded 500 NIS to two Jews who managed to carry out the ritual of the "Four Species" on the Temple Mount during the Sukkot (Festival of Tabernacles) holiday.

The "Four Species" ritual is specific to the Sukkot holiday and is fulfilled by holding a palm branch, willow and myrtle branches, and a citron while making a blessing. During the time of the Temple, a large procession of men holding the Four Species would march through the Temple, therefore there is special significance in fulfilling the ritual on the Temple Mount.

Earlier in the month, "Betsalmo" promised a 500 NIS prize to any Jew who manages to perform the ritual of blowing a shofar (ram's horn) on the Mount during Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

The organization explained that the cash prize was meant to promote freedom of worship, especially on Temple Mount.

The organization stated: "Betsalmo is happy to help those who fulfill the commandments and help keep the freedom of worship on the Temple Mount. We were honored to give 500 NIS to every one of the visitors who took the Four Species on the Mount, and we hope that there will be more heroes who will manage to keep the freedom of worship on the Mount and receive the prize."