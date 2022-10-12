The inspections at the temple mount entrance בידינו למען הר הבית

Jews who wished to visit the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning were subjected to stringent security inspections, which included the physical pat-down of men and boys.

Tom Nissani, CEO of "Beyadenu, for the Temple Mount", attacked the decision to hold strict inspections of Jewish visitors to the holy site: "Human and civil rights have run out for certain groups," he stated. "In the Jewish state, during an important Jewish holiday, while there are 10 entrances to the Temple Mount which allow only Arabs to enter, with no security inspection whatsoever, at the only entrance for Jews there are demeaning inspections of four-year-old children, to search for Lulavs (palm branch used for Succot ritual) and Torah scrolls."

Bat Ayin residents who visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday carried out the Lulav ritual on the mount in the view of police officers. In honor of the Hakhel ceremony, which takes place once in seven years, the visitors read the passages that are relevant to the ceremony. In addition, visitors held morning prayers, read the Hallel, and even quickly prostrated without outstanding opposition.