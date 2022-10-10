Overnight and this morning, IDF, ISA (Shabak)and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in several locations within Judea and Samaria. Along with in the town of Far'un.

IDF soldiers also operated in the village of Alpa’wer, apprehending two suspects wanted for involvement in terror activity.

In parallel, the soldiers operated the village of Abu shahidem in order to apprehend a suspect wanted for involvement in terror activity, during the activity several suspects hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers who responded with riot dispersal means.

Additionally, earlier this morning suspects opened fire from a moving vehicle to the town of Shavei Shomron. IDF soldiers who were at the scene opened fire towards the moving vehicle, hits were identified on the vehicle.

IDF soldiers are scanning the area for the suspects, empty ammunition shells were indicated. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.