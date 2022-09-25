US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an end to hate, in a statement she released in recognition of Rosh Hashanah, which begins Sunday evening at sundown.

“As families across the country prepare to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Congress joins Americans in wishing our Jewish communities a healthy, sweet new year. May these Days of Awe provide time to rejoice alongside loved ones: reflecting on the challenges of the past year, celebrating its blessings and preparing for all that that lies ahead in 5783,” said Pelosi.

“Indeed, the High Holy Days arrive amid a season of new beginnings across America – as our nation continues to recover from the pandemic and forge a stronger, healthier future. For millions, this year has brought the joy of long-delayed family gatherings and the hope of many more to come. But as families around the globe continue to face unthinkable hardship, our responsibility to help repair the world remains as urgent as ever,” she added.

“The scourge of antisemitism continues to plague Jewish communities, while outrageous economic and racial injustices still tarnish the soul of America. This Rosh Hashanah, let us all renew our resolve to stamp out hate, advance justice for all and build a future worthy of America’s children.”

“On behalf of the United States Congress, shana tovah u’metukah!” concluded Pelosi.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)