Security forces arrested 4 terrorists and seized multiple weapons in overnight operations, including the gun used in the shooting attack on the car of Rabbi David Amitai, the head of the Tapuach Yeshiva.

The forces confiscated a number of weapons in the village of Jama'in in the area of ​​the Ephraim regional division. One of the confiscated weapons was used in the shooting attack carried out from a passing vehicle about ten days ago.

Rabbi Amitai said: "Thankfully G-d prevented our enemies from carrying out their plan, with G-d's help their swords will come upon their hearts and their bows will break."