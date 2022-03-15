Border Police undercover officers arrested a wanted terrorist for questioning in the Balata refugee camp last night (Tuesday), and an M-16 rifle was found in his possession.

The undercover officers arrived at the wanted terrorist’s house in the refugee camp near Nablus and arrested him, together with his rifle.

As the forces left Balata, violent riots began, with explosives, rocks, and other objects being thrown at the officers. The officers responded with riot dispersal tactics and non-lethal fire.

During the operation, a moped with two terrorists emerged. One of the terrorists got off the moped and fired a gun at Border Police officers, who immediately responded by firing and eliminating the terrorist.

The wanted man was transferred to the General Security Services (GSS), with no casualties reported to our forces.

Also last night (Tuesday), undercover forces operating in Rahat eliminated a suspect who opened fire at them during an operation to arrest two suspects.

The fighters opened fire after the suspect posed a risk to their lives. The wounded suspect was evacuated for medical treatment, but Magen David Adom staff who arrived at the scene were forced to declare his death. There were no casualties among our fighters, who seized the suspect's gun along with a cartridge and ammunition.