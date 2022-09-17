Syrian media on Friday night reported that Israel carried out an air strike in the vicinity of Damascus.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense systems responded to the Israeli air strike.

There were no immediate details of injuries or damages.

Earlier this month, Syria said an air strike on Aleppo International Airport was carried out by Israel. Satellite footage released a day after the strike showed the landing strip at the airport damaged in three different points.

Traffic at the airport returned to normal several days later.

An air strike attributed to Israel in June caused serious damage to Damascus International Airport.

Satellite footage published following the June 10 air strike showed significant damage to infrastructure and runways which rendered the main runway unusable.

