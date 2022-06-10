Satellite images published on Friday by Israeli company ImageSat International (ISI) show the damage that was caused to Damascus International Airport following an overnight air strike which Syria attributed to Israel.

The images show significant damage to the runways. ISI said the strikes “completely disabled” operations at both the airport’s runways, with each runway appearing to have been struck three times.

Following the air strike, Syria’s Transportation Ministry announced it had suspended incoming and outgoing flights at the airport for 48 hours, citing technical disruptions.

A Syrian military source said that approximately at 4:00 a.m., "the Israeli enemy carried out air strikes using rockets from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights." "The rockets were aimed at several targets south of the city of Damascus, and there were some material losses," the source added. This is the second air strike in Syria attributed to Israel in the past week, after Syria claimed on Monday evening that Israel attacked the Damascus area. According to the reports, the attack earlier this week was also carried out from the Golan Heights, and loud explosions were heard in the capital, but no injuries or damage were reported. In late May, Syrian media reported that explosions were heard across the capital Damascus. Syrian television reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated against "hostile targets" following an air strike which was blamed on Israel. A radio station affiliated with the Syrian regime reported that three people had been killed in the air strike. Related articles: 'Israel attacked targets south of Damascus'

