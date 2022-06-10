Syrian media reported early Friday morning that Israel carried out an air strike south of Damascus.
A Syrian military source said that approximately at 4:00 a.m., "the Israeli enemy carried out air strikes using rockets from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights."
"The rockets were aimed at several targets south of the city of Damascus, and there were some material losses," the source added.
This is the second air strike in Syria attributed to Israel in the past week, after Syria claimed on Monday evening that Israel attacked the Damascus area.
According to the reports, the attack earlier this week was also carried out from the Golan Heights, and loud explosions were heard in the capital, but no injuries or damage were reported.
In late May, Syrian media reported that explosions were heard across the capital Damascus.
Syrian television reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated against "hostile targets" following an air strike which was blamed on Israel.
A radio station affiliated with the Syrian regime reported that three people had been killed in the air strike.
A week earlier, Syrian media reported that Israeli fighter jets had attacked targets in the northwestern part of the country.
Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that the country's air defense systems had intercepted "hostile targets" in Masyaf, located in the Hama region.
The report said that the area had been targeted by Israeli missiles and the air defense system returned fire.
The IDF did not comment on the reports from Syria.