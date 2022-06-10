Syrian media reported early Friday morning that Israel carried out an air strike south of Damascus.

A Syrian military source said that approximately at 4:00 a.m., "the Israeli enemy carried out air strikes using rockets from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights."

"The rockets were aimed at several targets south of the city of Damascus, and there were some material losses," the source added.

This is the second air strike in Syria attributed to Israel in the past week, after Syria claimed on Monday evening that Israel attacked the Damascus area.

According to the reports, the attack earlier this week was also carried out from the Golan Heights, and loud explosions were heard in the capital, but no injuries or damage were reported.