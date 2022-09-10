Flights were set to resume from Aleppo on Friday after repairs were made to the local airport, Syria's second largest, following an air strike earlier this week blamed on Israel, i24NEWS reported.

Syria’s Transport Ministry said that repairs to the airport were now complete and the airport was ready to reopen.

In a statement reported by the official SANA news agency, the ministry said air traffic would resume as of noon on Friday.

Satellite footage released on Wednesday, a day following the air strike, showed the landing strip at the airport damaged in three different points.

The images, released by Israeli company ImageSat International (ISI) also show repairs that were done at the airport last week after another air strike attributed to Israel.

Last week, Aurora Intel published satellite footage showing the damage at the airport after the first air strike.

The photos show several vehicles on the runway at the airport, likely conducting a repair following the air strike. Additional damage can be seen to the south of the runway.

An air strike attributed to Israel in June caused serious damage to Damascus International Airport.

Satellite footage published following the June 10 air strike showed significant damage to infrastructure and runways which rendered the main runway unusable.

