IDF soldiers from the 210th Division on Monday returned a group of Israeli civilians who crossed the border into Syria in the Golan Heights.

The civilians, Israelis who are affiliated with the "Bashan Vanguard" movement, crossed the border calling for Jewish settlement in Syrian territory.

IDF forces reached the scene, located the civilians in Syrian territory, and returned them safely to Israeli territory. Upon their return to Israel, they were handed over to Israeli police for further handling.

The activists reported that one of them, who speaks Arabic, spoke with residents of the mostly abandoned Circassian village, who told him that they are interested in a Jewish presence and Israeli control over the entire area.

The IDF Spokesperson stated: “A short while ago, a report was received regarding several Israeli civilians who breached the border in the Golan Heights area into Syrian territory. IDF forces were dispatched to the location, located the civilians, and safely returned them to the territory of the State of Israel. The suspects apprehended will be transferred for further handling by the Israel Police.

“The IDF strongly condemns this incident and emphasizes that it is a serious incident constituting a criminal offense that endangers both civilians and IDF forces,” the statement added.