Concern and suspense have descended on the small remaining Jewish community in Damascus, Syria, in recent days following the arrest of Saleem Hamdani, an antiquities dealer and well-known member of the community.

Hamdani was arrested at his business in the city's ancient souq in a raid by local security forces, and he has been held since then for interrogation.

Plenipotentiary for Jewish Community Affairs in Syria, Ala'a a-Din Harub, told Syrian media over the weekend that it is estimated that Hamdani will be released within three to four days, subject to the legal proceedings and bail, and that he would be able to return to his shop.

According to Harub, attempts to attribute various crimes to him are baseless, and the court will ultimately decide.

Harub further noted that Hamdani's case is currently being handled by Damascus's investigating judge, and that following efforts by the Jewish community, the family appointed a private lawyer who is working in coordination with the community lawyer. He also stated that a request was sent to the authorities to consider the detainee's medical condition.

According to Syrian officials with knowledge of the details of the arrest, the reason for the arrest was an allegation of illegal trade in archaeological artifacts. During the raid of the shop, several artifacts on display were seized, and Hamdani was taken for interrogation at one of the police stations in the city.

Members of the Damascus Jewish community, which currently numbers less than ten individuals, who are mostly elderly, stress that Hamdani is known as a seasoned professional who worked for years to preserve Jewish heritage in Syria.

The head of the community, Bakhur Simantov, stated that the community was working through all channels to ensure his safety and rights, and to work for his speedy release.