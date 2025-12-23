The Syrian government has published new maps of the country on its official channels that omit the Israeli Golan Heights, which Israel took control of in 1967 and enacted sovereignty over in 1981.

An article published in the government newspaper al-Thawra, in its 14th edition since the fall of the Assad regime, features a map that, for the first time, shows only the Quneitra district, which Israeli forces entered after the regime fell, but not the territories of the Golan Heights.

Official Syrian Foreign Ministry publications have also reportedly used the new map, which omits the Golan Heights from the country's borders.

The Israeli Kan News has recently reported dramatic behind-the-scenes negotiations between Jerusalem and Damascus, in which Israel positively considered handing Mount Dov and the Shebaa Farms over to Syria in return for its withdrawing its claim to the Golan Heights. That being said, these negotiations stopped after the massacres of Druze Syrians in Suwayda.