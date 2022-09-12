The University of Akron has opened an investigation into inflammatory August Instagram posts by a student that threatened Jews.

According to the Cleveland Jewish News, Mahmoud Habbiyyie, of Tallmadge, Ohio, sent an Instagram message to a Jewish woman in Florida on August 24 that said, “I wanna kill the Zionist who have killed my people for 75 years.”

The offensive post was reported by Liora Rez, the head of the of StopAntisemitism advocacy organization.

Rez added that Habbiyyieh also said in Arabic in an audio file: “I’m going to kill the horrible people you call Zionists.”

StopAntisemitism contacted the Tallmadge Police Department and the FBI on August 24 after the incident occurred.

The incident is still being investigated by the University of Akron, according to the report. However, no action has yet been taken against the student.

Rez called on the university to take threats against Jewish students more seriously.

“We are requesting that students who issue threats like this on social media to Jews be immediately removed from campus as we deem them a credible threat,” Rez told the Jewish News.

She added that as of September 8, her organization had yet to hear back from the university over their concerns.