Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas on Saturday night attacked Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and claimed that he is running an incitement campaign against Ra'am and the Arab MKs in which he accuses them of supporting terrorism.

"The time will come for us to respond to all this incitement," Abbas said in an interview on Channel 12 News. "Netanyahu, who negotiated with us, comes out in videos and accuses us of being supporters of terrorism as if there are no enforcement authorities. If we were supporters of terrorism, we would be in a completely different place."

"Two days ago I remembered something," continued Abbas. "When it was announced that Netanyahu hosted [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben Gvir at his home in Caesarea, I remembered that I was also invited there by Netanyahu and [Likud MK] Yoav Kisch. I have the address of his home on WhatsApp."

"I have a lot of evidence," claimed the Ra’am chairman. "I don't usually speak or reveal political conversations or political correspondence, but when Netanyahu continues to incite against us every day - there is a limit to where he wants to lead us. He is infringing on our democratic and civil right to be partners and to have an influence."

However, Abbas did not completely rule out future support for Netanyahu for the role of Prime Minister. "I hope we will succeed in getting a majority and we will form a government of change. Who will head it depends on the results of the elections," he said. "There is a party that reached out to us and there is a party that negotiated with us, I will not forget that. But at the moment we have turned to the bloc of change." He later added, "We have no interest in disqualifying anyone, no party."

The Likud stated in response to Abbas: “Unlike Yair Lapid who formed a government with Ra’am and the Joint List, the Likud did not agree and will never agree to include the Muslim Brotherhood in the government.”

“The fact is that in 2019, when the right-wing had 60 seats, former Prime Minister Netanyahu refused Mansour Abbas' proposals to support the formation of a Likud-led government, and that is why we went to elections.”

“The choice in the upcoming elections is a stable national government for four years led by the Likud, or a Lapid government with the Muslim Brotherhood and the Joint List.”