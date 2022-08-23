Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir to unite in a joint list to defeat the Joint Arab List in the upcoming elections for the 25th Knesset.

"I wish success to all the contestants in the Religious Zionism primaries, and I am sure that an excellent list will be chosen," Netanyahu said in a video released Tuesday.

"We all have one task - to establish a strong and stable national government for the next four years. To accomplish this we must first do one thing - unite our forces, and not divide them," Netanyahu said.

"I call on 'Religious Zionism' and 'Otzma Yehudit' to run together in the elections. Risks must not be taken. Only a joint run will ensure that the two parties will definitely pass the electoral threshold. Only a joint run will ensure a government without the Joint (Arab) List. This is the time for unity," he added.

MK Smotrich responded: : "I heard the words of the former - and hopefully future - Prime Minister Bernjamin Netanyahu and I agree with him and call on my friend Itamar - let's sit down tomorrow with the real goal of promoting a joint run for the victory of the right in the elections."