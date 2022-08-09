Honduras considering moving its embassy back to Tel Aviv

Honduras is considering moving its embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv, a year after moving it to Jerusalem, the Honduran Foreign Ministry said Monday, according to Reuters.

"The issue of moving the embassy to Tel Aviv has already been discussed with President (Xiomara Castro) and is a topic of interest to her, as well as maintaining a balanced relationship with the other Arab countries and Israel," Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said in a statement.

Honduras moved its embassy to Jerusalem in June of 2021, joining the United States, Kosovo and Guatemala, which have also opened embassies in the capital.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was the leader who had decided to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

Hernandez was extradited to the United States earlier this year on charges of drug trafficking. Castro took office in January.

According to Reuters, Reina discussed the issue in a meeting with the Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign minister” Riyad al-Maliki on Sunday in Bogota, where they were visiting for the inauguration ceremony of Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Join our official WhatsApp group

The PA strongly condemned the relocation of the Honduran embassy to Jerusalem when it occurred, calling it a "blatant violation of international law and clear UN decisions regarding the holy city and its legal and political status."