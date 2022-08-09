Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John, perhaps most known for her role as Sandy in the hit movie “Grease”, passed away on Monday at the age of 73, PEOPLE reported.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterling, announced on Newton-John's social media channels.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation."

Newton-John was born in Cambridge, England, on September 26, 1948, and moved to Australia with her parents and two siblings when she was 5. It was there that she won a trip to London on television talent contest. The appearance would lead to numerous spots on local Australian programs before she redeemed her prize and traveled back to the U.K.

In London, Newton-John began touring as one-half of Pat & Olivia – her act with Pat Farrar. By 1971, Newton-John's solo career had kicked off. Two albums – If Not For You and Olivia – followed in quick succession, before 1973's Let Me Be There certified her star status in the U.K. and the U.S. The title track won Newton-John her first Grammy, for best female country vocal performance.

In 1978, Newton-John's acting career took off when she was cast to “Grease”, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as innocent high schooler Sandy. The role earned Newton-John a Golden Globe nomination.

Two years later, she led another movie musical, Xanadu, before later appearing with Travolta again in 1983's “Two of a Kind”. Her focus then returned to music.

Newton-John revealed in 1992 her first diagnosis with breast cancer.

In addition, Newton-John began as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 1991, and once served as the national spokesperson for the Children's Health Environmental Coalition.

In May 2017, Newton-John announced that her breast cancer had returned and metastasized to her lower back.

She is survived by her husband and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

Travolta paid tribute to his former co-star on Instagram, writing, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

“Your Danny, your John!” he added.