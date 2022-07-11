Coming directly from Thornwood High School in South Holland, Illinois, Eddy Anthony Curry Jr., a former professional basketball player, was selected fourth overall in the 2001 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Curry played for the Bulls until 2005, then played for the New York Knicks from 2005 to 2010. Curry played for the Miami Heat in the 2011–12 season and was part of the Heat's 2012 championship team. Curry played for the Dallas Mavericks for the early part of the 2012–13 season before playing out the season for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association.

We met Eddy on a fresh Thursday morning as he was coming to meet his campers for the first session in training in The Fantastic Boys' camp of Tamir Goodman.

Tamir also known as the "Jewish Michael Jordan" had a dream of starting a camp for young Jewish boys in Israel and hosting NBA stars who would come and share their time and knowledge with those young boys who are dreaming of becoming great players one day.

Finally, after Corona, the camp has taken off and everyone is excited.

Eddy came to the YMCA in Jerusalem where he met 40 young boys aged 11 to 17 and played with them, spoke to them, watched them play, and then gave us a little interview that we are happy to share with you so don't miss it