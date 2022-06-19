The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) are pleased to announce that our Nominating Committee has unanimously nominated Julie Platt as the incoming Chair of the Board of Trustees. Platt will be the 2nd woman in the history of the Jewish Federations to serve as Board Chair. Her three-year term is set to begin in June following final Board confirmation.



"I'm honored, humbled, and thrilled to have been selected as the next board chair for the Jewish Federations of North America, an organization that serves as the backbone of Jewish communities across the continent," Platt said. "At a time when our community faces unprecedented challenges, I am committed to continuing the important work we started on LiveSecure, strengthening Israel-Diaspora ties, building up a robust next generation of Jewish leaders, forging bonds with other communities, and protecting our most vulnerable. One of the greatest lessons I have taught my five children is to take responsibility for their community, and I promise to carry out this mission every day in my new role with the Jewish Federations."



Platt, who currently serves as JFNA's National Campaign Chair and Chair of LiveSecure, brings an astonishing wealth of experience to the position. In her impressive career, she served as Chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, Chair of the Foundation for Jewish Camp (where she was instrumental in saving Jewish camps during the pandemic), serves on the Advisory Board of the Jewish Future Pledge (of which she is a signatory), as well as the Board of Trustees of her alma mater the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Hillel's National Board of Governors.



In her role as Chair of LiveSecure, Platt has helped lead the largest North America Jewish security fundraising initiative in history.



Mark Wilf, Chair of the Board of Trustees said, “As the child of Holocaust survivors, serving as the Chair of the largest Jewish philanthropic system and working to build flourishing Jewish communities across North America and around the globe has been extraordinarily meaningful. Julie Platt is an incredible leader who will bring her vast knowledge and experience to this role to grow our campaign, secure our communities and strengthen the Jewish people. I look forward to continuing to work with her and the entire leadership at the Jewish Federations.”



Jewish Federations of North America President and CEO Eric Fingerhut added, "Julie Platt will be entering her role as Chair of the Board of Trustees at a critical time for the North American Jewish community. Her outstanding vision, leadership, and 'neshama' will help guide the Jewish Federations through the challenges that face our community. I know Julie Platt will build on the significant achievements Mark Wilf has made in his tenure as board chair, such as leading our organization through fantastic growth, strategic reorganization and programmatic development, and that she will continue to lead us from strength to strength.”