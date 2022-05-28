A new poll conducted by Mano Geva and published on Channel 12 News on Friday finds that most of the Israeli public believes that the Bennett-Lapid government is nearing its end.

More than half of the respondents think the government will collapse in half a year or even less. Only 12% believe that the Bennett-Lapid government will complete its term. Only 19% of voters for parties in the coalition believe it will survive.

If elections were to be held today, the poll finds that the Likud remains the largest party in the Knesset with 35 seats, and is followed by Yesh Atid with 17.

Blue and White wins 10 Knesset seats in the poll and Shas has 9 seats. Religious Zionism rises to 8 seats, United Torah Judaism wins 7, the Joint List with 6 and Labor has 6 seats as well.

Prime Minister Bennett’s Yamina party wins 5 seats, as does Yisrael Beytenu. New Hope, Ra'am and Meretz each win 4 seats in the poll.

When it comes to the blocs, one can identify a trend of a slow strengthening of the "Netanyahu bloc", which already has 59 seats, compared with 52 in the last election. The current coalition wins 55 seats, far from a majority in the Knesset. If Bennett, Avigdor Liberman and Gideon Sa’ar run together they will win 15 seats - one more seat than they would get if running separately. In such a situation, no significant change is recorded in the distribution of seats among the blocs.

