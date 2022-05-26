ח"כ אלי כהן, הליכוד

Former Minister of Intelligence, MK Eli Cohen of the Likud, on Wednesday called on the general public to join him for Jerusalem Day celebrations, with the central celebration being the Flag March through the streets of the capital.

"I intend to march proudly with the Israeli flag in the Flag march and I call on all the people of Israel to come to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, with our flags that we are proud of," Cohen told Israel National News and noted the bill he initiated and which will be brought on Sunday for discussion in the Ministerial Committee on Legislative Affairs. The bill stipulates that the flags of enemy countries, including Palestinian Authority flags, will not be able to fly in places funded by the state.

"I see the hypocrisy of some Israeli Arabs who want to benefit from the State of Israel and its budgets and institutions and at the same time harm its sovereignty and governance. Therefore, my bill stipulates that all those demonstrations we have seen in universities and elsewhere will lead to a criminal punishment of one year in prison and no less than ten thousand shekels in fines," he said.

Cohen suggested to those Arabs who see themselves as Palestinians to receive a one-way ticket to Gaza. "The Bennett-Abbas government is finished, even though it has not yet been officially announced. We are in a transitional government. A government in Israel that is unable to pass a law in favor of IDF soldiers has no right to exist," he said, pointing out the date of the vote on the “From Uniform to University Law” as a low point in the history of the State of Israel. “For the first time in the history of the State of Israel, a government law that is supposed to benefit IDF soldiers does not pass."

"This government relies on the Muslim Brotherhood, and is supported by despicable Knesset members like Ahmed Tibi who should be in prison and not in the Knesset," said Cohen, who added that he believes that an alternative government can be formed and there is a majority for such a government. At the same time, in his opinion it is quite possible that, from the Likud's point of view, it would be desirable to go to elections and become stronger, as the polls suggest will happen.

"In my opinion, we will not reach the end of this session and this malicious government will pass. Every day this government, which is blackmailed by the Muslim Brotherhood, harms the security and political power of the State of Israel," he added.