At the end of last month, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met at his home in Ra'anana with Strategic Adviser Aron Shaviv, who previously advised former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting was also attended by Bennett's political adviser, Shimrit Meir.

Haaretz journalist Michael Hauser Tov reported that Bennett estimated at the meeting that the government would come to an end in a few weeks, and began planning for the next election campaign.

In the conversation, the scenario of dissolving the Knesset with the support of Ra'am came up as Bennett's preferred option, because that way he would be able to keep his seat. According to the coalition agreement, if one of the parties which back Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid supports the dissolution of the Knesset, Bennett will remain prime minister of the transition until a new government is sworn in.

According to the Haaretz report, Bennett does not believe he will be able to garner votes from the right and is therefore targeting center-right voters - including Blue and White voters fand other voters who he believes can be brought over to his party. A senior political source told Haaretz that Bennett intended to hire Shaviv's services in the upcoming elections, and that this was the essence of the meeting.

At a meeting of the Yamina faction today (Monday), the prime minister urged MKs not to force the State of Israel into another election campaign. Bennett said that "political instability is an unhealthy thing for the country. We all need to stabilize the ship and take responsibility. We are in a significant wave of terrorism, and need to stand united in front of our enemies. It is very important to hold the coalition. The alternative is to go back a year, which was horrible. Remember where we were a year ago during Guardian of the Walls, a divided country."