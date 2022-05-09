צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב עצרו חשודים בסיוע לפיגועים בערים אלעד ואריאל דובר צה"ל

Israeli forces operating in northern Samaria nabbed four wanted suspects who are believed to have aided terrorists carry out two deadly attacks.

The IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Border Police carried out a joint operation before dawn Monday in the Arab village of Rummanah northwest of Jenin in Samaria.

During the operation, two suspected terrorists linked to the deadly attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Israel Independence Day last Thursday were arrested and transferred for interrogation.

In a separate raid in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan in central Samaria, two additional terrorists, suspected of aiding in a shooting attack in Ariel that left a security guard dead, were arrested and transferred for interrogation.

Additional Israeli security sweeps in the Balata area near Shechem (Nablus) and the villages of Bayt Rima, Bil’in, and Azzun in Samaria and in the villages of Aida and al-Walaja in Judea, and Hizme and Qatanna near the northern entrance to Jerusalem led to the arrests of eleven additional wanted terrorists.