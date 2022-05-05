Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former US President Donald Trump, has met with the congressional committee investigating the 2021 assault on the Capitol, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Trump Jr. was a top figure in his father's 2020 re-election campaign and was with President Trump in the Oval Office before the president's speech at the January 6, 2021 "Stop the Steal" rally before the attack on the Capitol.

The interview, conducted without a subpoena on Tuesday, was held via video link over around three hours and was cordial, a source told CNN, adding that Trump Jr. answered every question and did not assert his Fifth Amendment right to silence.

The committee says Trump Jr. texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the election, when the result was still to be determined, with a plan to prevent Biden from being certified as the next president.

The committee has already spoken to several figures in Trump's inner circle, including his daughter Ivanka, her husband and top Trump aide Jared Kushner, and Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump Jr.'s representatives and the committee did not respond to requests for comment.

The select committee has so far subpoenaed a host of Trump allies, including his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

The House has already voted to hold four Trump associates in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena. They are former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino.