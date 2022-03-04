The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot on Thursday issued a subpoena for Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Donald Trump campaign aide and the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former President, CNN reported.

Guilfoyle's subpoena comes after an ill-fated attempt by the committee to get her to cooperate voluntarily. She appeared via video conference for a deposition on February 25 but abruptly ended the proceedings because she was unhappy that members of the committee were participating in the deposition.

In a statement, Guilfoyle's attorney claimed that the committee had violated the terms of her agreement to appear by allowing committee members to be a part of the session and by leaking news of the interview to the media.

The committee responded that they had made no such arrangement and denied informing the media of her appearance. They also made clear that they were going to take steps to compel her cooperation. A promise they made good on by issuing the subpoena on Thursday.

"Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today's subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said in a statement.

The committee is interested in the role Guilfoyle played in the events leading up to and on January 6, 2021, according to CNN. She is alleged to have played a key role in raising money for the rallies that drew Trump supporters to Washington that day.

Guilfoyle also was in the Oval Office on the morning of January 6 with members of the Trump family. The committee believes she may have been privy to conversations Trump had and been witness to how he conducted himself on that day.

The select committee has so far subpoenaed a host of Trump allies, including his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

The House has already voted to hold two Trump associates - former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows - in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena.

The committee has also asked Ivanka Trump, daughter of the former President, to voluntarily cooperate with the committee.

The subpoena of Guilfoyle comes a day after the committee said it has evidence that Trump and some of his associates may have illegally tried to obstruct Congress' count of electoral votes and "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States" in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The committee argued in a federal court filing on Wednesday that Trump may have committed two crimes as it challenged a bid by former Trump lawyer John Eastman to block investigators from obtaining thousands of pages of emails.