Former President Donald Trump is pressing a federal judge in New York to end a civil investigation looking into the business practices of his family company, ABC News reported.

In a court filing, Trump’s legal team described the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James as a “targeted attack against a political adversary.”

In December, Trump sued James in federal court over her investigation into the way Trump Organization values its real estate portfolio.

Trump has asked for a preliminary injunction in the case while his lawsuit is before the court. He has also asked for James to recuse herself from the investigation.

"Letitia James has displayed a shocking irreverence for her prosecutorial ethics and has routinely exploited her position to malign the former president by turning an unfounded investigation into a public spectacle," the Trump motion said.

James responded by accusing Trump of using delay tactics to stall the investigation.

She said in a statement: ”The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings. To be clear, neither Donald Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump."

James recently issued subpoenas for Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump as part of the probe, requesting testimony and documents “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the Attorney General deems pertinent thereto.”

She said in a court filing that neither was cooperating. The Trump Organization charged that the subpoenas were not properly issued.