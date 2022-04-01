Former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, appeared on Thursday before the US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

"It was really valuable for us to have the opportunity to speak to him," Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the panel, told MSNBC in an interview.

"He was able to voluntarily provide information to us to verify, substantiate, provide his own take on this different reporting," added Luria, who did not provide specifics about Kushner's appearance before the committee.

The select committee has so far subpoenaed a host of Trump allies, including his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

The committee has also asked Ivanka Trump, daughter of the former President and Kushner’s wife, to voluntarily cooperate with the committee.

Earlier this week, the committee voted unanimously to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.

The House had previously voted to hold two Trump associates - former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows - in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena.