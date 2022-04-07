The US House of Representatives on Wednesday recommended contempt of Congress charges for Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, former aides to former President Donald Trump, for failing to cooperate with a House probe into the attack on the US Capitol, Reuters reported.

Navarro, who was a top trade adviser to Trump, and Scavino, who was a deputy chief of staff, did not comply with subpoenas to appear before the House Select Committee probing the January 6, 2021, riots.

The House backed the charges against the two men by a vote of 220-203, which refers the matter to the Department of Justice for a decision on whether to press criminal charges, according to Reuters.

Only two Republicans, January 6 Select Committee members Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, joined Democrats in voting in favor.

The nine-member Select Committee had voted unanimously in favor of the contempt charges last week. Contempt of Congress bears a penalty of up to a year's imprisonment and a fine up to $100,000.

The select committee has so far subpoenaed a host of Trump allies, including his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

The House has already voted to hold two Trump associates - former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows - in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena.

Last week, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, appeared before the select committee. Both Kushner and his wife, Trump’s daughter Ivanka, were interviewed by the panel for about eight hours on Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump had been previously asked to voluntarily cooperate with the committee.