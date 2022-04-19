Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., met on Monday with the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, NBC News reported.

Guilfoyle was subpoenaed by the House select committee last month after an ill-fated attempt by the committee to get her to cooperate voluntarily.

She appeared via video conference for a deposition on February 25 but abruptly ended the proceedings because she was unhappy that members of the committee were participating in the deposition.

The panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), said in a statement at the time that the committee was seeking information from Guilfoyle on Jan. 6-related matters, noting that she also "apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds" for the event that preceded the riot.

The select committee has so far subpoenaed a host of Trump allies, including his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

The House has already voted to hold four Trump associates in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena. They are former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino.

Ivanka Trump, the former President's daughter and a former senior White House adviser, spent roughly eight hours earlier this month testifying virtually before the Jan. 6 House committee. Her husband, Jared Kushner, also a former White House adviser, offered testimony to the committee late last month.