The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on the US Capitol on Tuesday issued a subpoena Tuesday for Rudy Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump's attorney.

In addition to Giuliani, the committee issued subpoenas to two other attorneys who worked for Trump, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, who was among those working with Giuliani at the post-election Willard Hotel "command center," was also subpoenaed Tuesday, according to CNN.

"The four individuals we've subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chairs the committee, said in a statement.

Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told CNN that the House select committee subpoenaing his client amounts to "political theater" and indicated that his client doesn't plan to provide information because he has claims of executive privilege and attorney-client privilege.

Costello also said Giuliani has not yet received the subpoena and that the committee had not sought his voluntary cooperation before issuing one. Costello said the fact that the media got the subpoena letter before his client "shows you this is political theater, not really an investigation of facts."

Thompson last week indicated that the House committee wants to talk to Giuliani, and said the panel is “working through the process” of issuing a subpoena.

Epshteyn said in a statement Tuesday he was not surprised by the committee's subpoena but called the panel "illegitimate."

Giuliani and Powell both have been subject to sanctions and lawsuits over their efforts for Trump to overturn the results of the election in court by filing lawsuits in key states after the 2020 vote.

In June, Giuliani's law license was temporarily suspended in New York. At the time, a court ruled "there is uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

A month later, Giuliani's law license was also suspended in Washington, DC.

The House committee has subpoenaed a slew of close associates of Trump. The House has already voted to hold two of them - former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows - in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena.