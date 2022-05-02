The Hamas terrorist organization unfurled a massive poster on the Temple Mount Monday morning, featuring an Arab terrorist carrying a surface-to-air missile.

The display, unveiled by the terror group to mark Eid al-Fitr at the end of the month of Ramadan, included the text: "The Islamic opposition movement Hamas wishes the Palestinian people a happy holiday."

Otzma Yehudit party chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir blasted the government over the poster, calling it a direct result of the erosion of Israeli sovereignty on the Temple Mount.

"The refusal to impose order on the Temple Mount continues - instead of Israeli sovereignty, terror rules. Bennett is leading us to a national disgrace after he raised the white flag on the Temple Mount and caved to the terrorists, we got a Hamas flag on the Temple Mount. So it is no surprise that they are willing to throw firebombs at police officers or stones at the Western Wall."

Ben-Gvir ripped President Isaac Herzog over his claim that Israel should consult with Muslim countries regarding policies touching on the Temple Mount.

"During the week of Israeli Independence Day we have to emphasize that the Temple Mount is the holiest place in Judaism, and we must not let any other nation have any say on it."