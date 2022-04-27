Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Bundestag President Barbel Bas at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, today.

Prime Minister Bennett said at the start of the meeting: "Welcome to Israel, Madam President. Today is a very important day, the eve of Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day. You have come for a day laden with meaning, and it is not a coincidence. In recent years, very significant steps have been taken to commemorate the Holocaust in Germany and for a deeper connection between the countries."

"As the Prime Minister of Israel and on behalf of the Government of Israel, I would like to express great appreciation for the new government and for my friend, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has devoted much to remembering the Holocaust."

Bundestag President Bas stressed the importance of deeper ties with the State of Israel.

Also attending the meeting were Israeli Ambassador-designate to Germany Ron Prosor and German Ambassador to Israel Dr. Susanne Wasum-Rainer.